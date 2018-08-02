New Mercedes-Benz S class family launched in Malaysia

The model selected as the flagship of the model range is the Mercedes-Benz S 450 L - powered by a 3.0 litre six-cylinder petrol engine. — YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia launched the S Class family of cars today –together with the regular 4-door luxurious S Class sedan that we are all so familiar with, there were three note-worthy models, namely the S Class Cabriolet, the S Class Coupe and the Mercedes-Maybach S Class to make up the family.

“The S Class is the definitive statement of luxury in its purest form. From the modern luxury of the S Class limousine to the pair that is S Class Cabriolet and the Mercedes-AMG S Class coupe offering bespoke luxury and performance luxury for the discerning connoisseur or driver, and of course the embodiment of ultimate luxury that is the Mercedes-Maybach S Class; the S Class family has something to fulfill every desire. With this launch of this exclusive collection, the Pinnacle of Luxury, we proudly underline our position s a leading luxury lifestyle brand in the automotive segment,” said Mark Raine, vice president of sales and marketing passenger cars, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

The model selected as the flagship of the model range is the Mercedes-Benz S 450 L - powered by a 3.0 litre six-cylinder petrol engine from the newly-developed Mercedes-Benz family of engines and mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, the S 450L gets 367 horsepower and 500Nm of torque, good for a zero to 100km/h dash of just 5.4 seconds, so we know that this car is no slouch.

The horsepower figures look very familiar, so it doesn’t take much to guess where else this engine is used in the Mercedes- Benz range. Rated fuel consumption is 8.4 l/100 kilometres.

Features in the S 450 L include Distronic Plus proximity control, air suspension, widescreen cockpit with Command Online infotainment, a Burmester Surround Sound System, and MultiBeam headlights. The launch offering is the locally assembled S 450 L AMG line variant priced from RM699,888. (price OTR without insurance).

For the driving enthusiast, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia presents the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe as a performance luxury car. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 offers brutal performance with its 4.0 litre V8 bi-turbo power plant producing 612 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque. Drive is to the rear wheels via a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT gearbox, and sprints to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds. The S 63 gets AMG Ride Control which includes adaptive adjustable damping – the driver of this car can select the right setup for anything from comfortable grand touring to track days. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe is offered at RM1,461, 605.60 (price OTR without insurance).

Those who like to have the top down every once in a while can opt for the Mercedes-Benz S 560 Cabriolet. The Mercedes-Benz S 560 Cabriolet is also powered by the 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 engine, tuned to a lower output of 469 horsepower and 700Nm of torque. Airmatic suspension is standard.

The Mercedes-Benz S 560 Cabriolet is retailed at RM1,310, 662.21 (price OTR without insurance). The icing on the top of the cake would be the Mercedes-Maybach S Class, which combines the best of the S Class with the exclusivity of Maybach.

The Mercedes-Maybach comes with its exclusive 20-inch wheels, and presents an interior second to none, unrivalled craftsmanship with the most exclusive materials, and Maybach Exclusive black nappa leather upholstery with a choice of copper-gold, or platinum-coloured top-stitching, while optional trim comes with Magnolia wood. The Mercedes-Maybach S Class is offered with a V8 powered S 560 variant or a V12-powered S 650 variant, priced from RM1.4 million with further customisation available on request.