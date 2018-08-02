Jobless man fined RM5,000 for injuring son

PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — A jobless man was fined RM5,000 in default five months jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for causing hurt to his son with a pair of scissors last month.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham meted out the sentence against the 44-year-old father after he pleaded guilty to injuring the 10-year-old boy on his back and hands.

The offence was committed at a house in Taman Sri Kelana, Kelana Jaya, here, at 5pm on July 26, under Section 324 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years or a fine with whipping.

Meanwhile in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates Court, a hairdresser was fined RM1,200 in default two months’ jail for slapping a female client after the victim failed to follow his instructions while trimming her hair.

Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abd Rahman handed down the sentence on Phua Hock Seng, 39, after he pleaded guilty to voluntary causing hurt to Yong Siew Peng, 45, at a hair salon in Mid Valley Megamall, at 8.30pm on June 3.

According to the facts of the case a heated argument ensued after the victim could not keep still though the accused had reminded her to do so, causing him to lose his temper. — Bernama