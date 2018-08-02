Timber industry export worth RM23.2b last year, says MTIB

Malaysia’s timber industry contributed RM23.2 billion to export earnings in 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) revealed that the nation’s timber industry contributed RM23.2 billion to export earnings last year, representing a 4.8 per cent increase compared to 2016.

Director-general of MTIB Datuk Dr Jalaluddin Harun said that of the amount, RM8 billion is from the export of furniture, which is a record high for the industry.

“Rubberwood furniture makes up 80 per cent of the total furniture export,” he told reporters after an awards ceremony honouring the retired as well as excellent MTIB staff, today.

The ceremony feted 35 MTIB employees and was officiated by Primary Industries Minister, Teresa Kok.

Jalaluddin added that MTIB has targetted a three to five per cent growth in wood furniture export, which can be achieved through reducing the trade of other wood products such as plywood and particle boards.

“With this, unrefined woods can be used for making products of higher value such as furniture, and can be of use in downstream marketing,” he said.

Jalaluddin also affirmed the commitment of MTIB to modernise the timber industry via new methods, such as automation, to increase productivity.

The move is also expected to reduce the industry’s reliance on semi-skilled foreign labourers. “Right now, we depend on 50 per cent (of foreign labourers) in the timber sector and up to 80 per cent in the furniture sector,” said Jalaluddin.

Jalaluddin expressed that Taman Perabot Muar in Johor, to be completed by 2020, will implement the changes and set an example in the industry.

Jalaluddin also said that MTIB will ensure the implementation of the plans outlined in the National Timber Industry Policy in order to achieve the goal of RM25 billion export value by 2020. — Bernama