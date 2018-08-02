Dr Wan Azizah denies Anwar is voice in audio clip disparaging Azmin

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has denied that a voice in several incriminating audio clips being circulated on social media was that of her husband, PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“That’s not true. We heard it and thought, ‘Oh God, whose work is this?’ It is someone’s sinister work.

“I have asked him (Anwar) and it’s not him, and I also know for sure that is not my husband’s voice,” she told reporters in Parliament.

The clips were allegedly a recording of Anwar lashing out at PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, calling him a ‘barua’ (lackey) in a conversation with a person who is purportedly Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The person alleged to be Anwar also claimed to be behind PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli’s deputy presidency bid against Azmin.

PKR communication director Fahmi Fadzil also said in a statement today that after listening to the audio clips, there were several elements such as pronunciation that was not typical of Anwar.

“Therefore, the clips are fake and aimed at causing a rift and instilling suspicion among PKR members. The closer we get to the party polls, the more such falsehood is spread,” he said, urging party members and the public not to believe or be influenced by them.

He said the party will monitor all information and he asked the media to contact his committee to verify any information pertaining to the leadership or the party polls in November.