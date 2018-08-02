Rela says no allowance cut

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — The People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) denied claims that it would be cutting allowances of its volunteers, as made out to be in a letter that went viral on social media.

The letter claimed that patrolling duties at Rela Community Service Centres (PPKR) were being terminated.

In a statement here today, Rela said the service was only at 98 PKKR involving 294 volunteers who were paid duty allowances.

“The termination of the service was made after a review of the services provided by Rela which was done in the middle of the year. The review encompassed the aspects of volunteer deployment and the corps’ financial situation.

“It also does not affect the operations of PKKR which will continue to operate as normal,” it said.

According to Rela, the patrol duties were introduced in January 2017 and were meant to be temporary.

From January this year, the corps had also implemented voluntary security patrols in 157 districts, it said.

“The voluntary patrols are in line with the corps’ objective to revive the spirit of volunteerism among Rela members,” it added. — Bernama