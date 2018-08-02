I don’t meddle in PKR matters, Dr M says after rumour Azmin used to curb Anwar

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad waves as he leaves Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied today claims he is interfering with the internal matters of PKR.

He also denied being linked with any alleged rivalry between party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Following reports claiming that Dr Mahathir is using Azmin to curb Anwar’s influence, Dr Mahathir said he has never said anything about either of the two leaders.

“Have you ever heard me say anything bad about Anwar or Azmin? I don’t interfere. This is their party matter,” Dr Mahathir told reporters in Parliament here.

Both Anwar and Azmin have also rubbished the allegation.

He also said that he had not heard the voice recording of Anwar allegedly criticising Azmin for being close to Dr Mahathir.

“I have not heard it, what to say?” Dr Mahathir asked.

Azmin earlier also told reporters that he had not heard the recording and declined to comment further.

The speculation over Azmin’s tiff against Anwar was triggered by Dr Mahathir’s decision to name him in his Cabinet, despite the former already being Selangor mentri besar then.

PKR had previously admitted that Azmin’s name was not on the list of proposed ministers submitted by Pakatan Harapan’s component parties to Dr Mahathir.

It has also been rumoured that Dr Mahathir was allegedly placing Azmin as his protegé to continue his legacy, even as Anwar is expected to succeed the former as prime minister.

The former Selangor mentri besar had once served as Anwar’s political aide, and remained with the latter after Mahathir sacked him from the government in 1998.