Higuain undergoes medical at Milan, Bonucci at Juve

MILAN, Aug 2 — Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has arrived in Turin for a medical ahead of a return to Juventus from AC Milan while Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain is set to move in the opposite direction, the Serie A clubs said today.

Milan said that Higuain, who has spent two seasons at Juventus, had also arrived for his medical.

“Look who’s in Milan ready for medicals...” the club said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a photograph of Higuain in a Milan training shirt.

Several dozen fans waited outside the clinic where Higuain was pictured arriving at 0930 local time (0730 GMT).

Juventus said on their website that Bonucci, who spent seven seasons at the club before joining Milan a year ago in a €40 million (RM189.2 million) move, had arrived in Turin for his medical.

Higuain moved to Juventus in 2016 for €90 million after scoring a record 36 Serie A goals in the previous season for Napoli and his sudden departure infuriated that team’s supporters.

The 30-year-old has won Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in each of his two seasons with Juventus and scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions, including 40 goals in 73 outings in Serie A.

Critics, however, say he has failed to make an impact on the big occasion.

He had a subdued World Cup where he started one game, appeared as a substitute in two more and failed to score a goal. He was left on the bench for the second-round match against France as Argentina lost 4-3 and were knocked out.

Bonucci’s return to Juve would reunite him with Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini, who together formed the so-called ‘BBC’ defence, which proved to be one of Europe’s most formidable rearguards.

Barzagli, 37, extended his contract for another season in June.

Juventus, who signed World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo last month, have won the last seven Serie A titles and their main ambition is now to win the Champions League, after finishing runners-up in 2015 and 2017.

Seven-times European champions AC Milan have had a series of disappointing seasons since they won their last Serie A title in 2011.

Juventus defender Mattia Caldara, who spent last season on loan at Atalanta, is also expected to move to Milan as part of the deal. — Reuters