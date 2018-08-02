High Commission confirms Malaysian’s death in Afghanistan

Afghan security forces carry the body of a victim after an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan July 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — The High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi has confirmed the report regarding the death of a Malaysian who was reportedly killed after being kidnapped in Kabul, Afghanistan today.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said the High Commission, which is concurrently accredited to Afghanistan, is working with the Afghan authorities to obtain the latest developments and to repatriate the 64-year-old deceased.

“The Malaysian individual, who was working in Kabul, was kidnapped along with two other foreign nationals earlier this week. Their bodies were discovered in Mussahi (33km south of Kabul). No groups have claimed responsibility for the incident,” it said.

It was reported the Malaysian individual with two other foreign nationals — an Indian and a Macedonian citizen, who were working for the world’s second largest food and catering services company, Sodexo, were abducted and killed by unknown gunmen. — Bernama