Bestinet refutes news report it met Nepalese authorities

In a press conference on Tuesday, Bestinet director Datuk V. Ratnakrishnan denied the allegations in the Nepali newspaper. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — Bestinet Sdn Bhd, which entered the spotlight after a Nepalese newspaper last month alleged it monopolised the hiring exercise of workers coming to Malaysia, has denied any meeting or contact between the company and the Nepalese authorities.

This follows a news report in The Star today that said the company, which runs the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System to (FWCMS) to register foreign workers in Malaysia, met representatives from the Nepalese embassy.

“As we had said clearly during our press conference on July 31, 2018, we have not contacted any Nepalese Governments officials in Nepal or in Malaysia.

“What we actually said is that we met with the Immigration Attache at the Malaysian Embassy in Nepal who advised us not to contact Nepalese Government officials, as the ban on workers seeking employment in Malaysia was a Government to Government matter and had to be discussed and resolved at that level,” the company said in a statement.

Yesterday, the Embassy of Nepal here issued a statement similarly denying any contact with Bestinent.

This follows the move by the government of Nepal last week to stop its citizens from seeking work in Malaysia due to alleged discrepancies in the hiring process.

He said the company was merely the service provider within the foreign worker recruitment process ― in-charge of the health screening for workers at the source country.