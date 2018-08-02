Seri Setia rep dies, following reports of illness

PKR’s Shaharuddin Badaruddin passed away this evening.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — PKR’s Shaharuddin Badaruddin passed away at 6.28pm this evening, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil announced today.

The Seri Setia state assemblyman’s remains will be brought to his home at Desa Pinggiran Putra, Kajang later this evening.

In a separate statement, Borhan Aman Shah, political secretary to Selangor mentri besar, said Shaharuddin died in Putrajaya Hospital.

The deceased will be buried in Kg Limau Manis, Kajang, tomorrow, Borhan said.

On Tuesday, his senior secretary Zafrullah Aris said Shaharuddin was not critically ill nor was he warded in any hospital intensive care unit (ICU), contrary to earlier reports.

He clarified that his boss was only on medical leave for one month, on the advice of his doctor.

Earlier this week, reports emerged claiming that Shaharuddin was terminally ill with colon cancer, sparking rumours that there would be another by-election in Selangor, the third for a state seat in under 100 days after the May 9 general election.

In the election, Shaharuddin won the Selangor seat with a 19,372-vote majority.