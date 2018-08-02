Ringgit ends lower as US dollar strengthens

Malaysian ringgit notes among US dollar bills, photo illustration taken in Singapore, August 24, 2015. www.reuters.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The ringgit remained lower against the US dollar for the third consecutive day today as renewed trade war worries between the United States and China bolstered appetite for the safe-haven currency, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit closed at 4.0740/0780 against the greenback versus 4.0640/0680 yesterday.

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday confirmed that it was considering the option to impose a 25 per cent tariff on US$200 billion worth of imported Chinese goods, higher than 10 per cent proposed earlier.

“Worries are building up and this could further escalate trade tension and push demand away from emerging currencies including ringgit,” a dealer told Bernama.

He said the US Federal Reserve was upbeat on the economy, calling it ‘strong’ and this coupled with unchanged interest rates, after the two-day Federal Open Market Committee, boosted sentiment for the greenback.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9805/9838 from 2.9843/9881 on Wednesday, rose versus the British pound to 5.3284/3352 from 5.3316/3376 and increased vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7303/7358 from 4.7472/7539.

The local currency, however, depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6528/6574 from 3.6279/6325 yesterday. — Bernama