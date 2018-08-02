Singapore PM visits Muhyiddin in hospital

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in hospital in Singapore August 2, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/MuhyiddinYassin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore received a visit by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today.

In a posting on the visit uploaded on his Facebook account, Muhyiddin Yassin also uploaded three pictures of him, wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman and Lee at his ward.

Muhyiddin is recovering after undergoing surgery for a pancreatic tumour which was detected at the early stage.

The minister went on leave from July 12 for the treatment and is expected to be back on duty in about a month’s time.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is carrying out the duties of the home minister in his absence. — Bernama