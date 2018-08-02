Mavcom: Revised passengers services charge rates will vary between airports

Newly appointed chairman Nungsari Ahmad Radhi said the new PSC will provide different rates for different airports. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) is planning to revise the passengers services charge (PSC) based on the funding model of various airports in the nation.

Its newly appointed chairman Nungsari Ahmad Radhi said the new PSC will provide different rates for different airports.

“We are reviewing the PSC and it will be based on the funding models of various airports. Therefore, we are looking at different rates now,” he said on the sidelines after the signing ceremony between Industrial Development Finance Berhad and Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Bhd.

He said Mavcom will not scrutinise the operating agreement between Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and its owner, the government of Malaysia, since that will be between airlines and airport operators.

“Mavcom only sets a ceiling price. If the airport and airlines could come to an agreement on a lower charge, to me that is good for the passenger. I am sure Mavcom has no objection to that because that is just a ceiling price,” he said.

Since January 1, 2017, Mavcom had standardised the PSC for all airports in the country to RM11 for domestic destinations, RM35 for Asean destinations and RM73 for international destinations beyond Asean.

The PSC for international destinations at KLIA2 was set lower at RM50.