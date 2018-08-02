PKR’s Zawawi slams BN’s alleged dirty tricks campaign in Sg Kandis

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Sg Kandis by-election Zawawi Mughni speaks during a ceramah in Kampung Jalan Kebun, Shah Alam July 31, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni has slammed the Opposition for trying to link him to a video recording showing a man dancing in public.

Mohd Zawawi said circulation of the clip showed the desperation of the Opposition which was now attempting character assassination because they are aware that he is more accepted by the voters than the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

“It is clear in the video that it is not me who is dancing, so why are they trying to pin it on me? I hope the voters are not influenced by this sort of campaigning. It is high time for politics of maturity,” he told a press conference here today.

Lokman Noor had claimed that the man in the video, taken during the Ijok by-election in 2007) resembled him (Mohd Zawawi) .

Meanwhile, Mohd Zawawi said he would take up the issue of affordable housing in the area if given the mandate by the people this Saturday (polling day).

“Sungai Kandis folks must be given priority to purchase affordable homes and the price must be below RM350,000.

“I will also appeal to the Housing and Local Government Ministry to implement a Perumahan Rakyat 1Malaysia (PRIMA) housing scheme in the constituency. I have already identified a site in Johan Setia which is owned by the state government for the purpose,” he said.

The contest is a three-way fight with the other being independent candidate K. Murthy. — Bernama