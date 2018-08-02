Court upholds acquittal of Zaid Ibrahim

The High Court here today upheld a lower court’s decision in acquitting and discharging Datuk Zaid Ibrahim on the charge of making an offensive statement against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, three years ago. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The High Court here today upheld a lower court’s decision in acquitting and discharging Datuk Zaid Ibrahim on the charge of making an offensive statement against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, three years ago.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made the ruling after deputy public prosecutor Datuk Jamil Aripin informed the court that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had agreed to withdraw its appeal against the Sessions Court’s decision that discharged and acquitted the former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Jamil said the AGC had received a representation submitted by Zaid, 67, through his lawyer M. Puravalen.

On December 4, 2015, Zaid was charged with using an Internet application service to voluntarily make the offensive statement with the headline, ‘Rally Behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’ at http://www.zaid.my with the intention to offend others.

He was accused of committing the offence at the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit in Bukit Aman here at 3.20pm on September 3, 2015.

The charge under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same Act, carries a maximum RM50,000 fine or up to one year’s jail, or both, upon conviction.

A total of 10 prosecution witnesses were called to testify in the trial. — Bernama