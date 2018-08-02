Dr M has asked Patriot to shore up national unity, says president

Patriot president Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji speaks during a press conference in Subang July 24, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants the National Association of Patriots (Patriot) to assist in promoting and instilling the spirit of solidarity among Malaysians of various races and religion so that the country would be respected internationally.

The message was conveyed by Dr Mahathir to about 120 members of Patriot at a closed-door meeting at the Perdana Leadership Foundation, here today.

The president of Patriot, Brig Gen (Rtd) Mohamed Arshad Raji said Patriot, which was set up by military and police veterans in May last year, pledged to continue to play a role in assisting to unite the people of Malaysia in a harmonious manner.

“We will organise seminars and so on to strengthen racial solidarity in the country... This is our commitment,” he told reporters after the meeting.

At the meeting, Mohamed Arshad said Dr Mahathir also expressed his appreciation to the non-governmental organisation for playing a role in monitoring the process of early voting during the 14th general election. — Bernama