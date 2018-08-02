Malindo Air’s daily service to Labuan takes flight

Malindo Air’s inaugural flight between Kuala Lumpur and Labuan prepares for take-off at KL International Airport in Sepang August 2, 2018. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Aug 2 — Malindo Air today inaugurated its daily flight between Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, allowing for greater connectivity with the duty-free island and helping to boost its economic and tourism development.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad sent off the maiden Flight OD1900, via a Boeing 737NG aircraft, at the KL International Airport at 12.30pm.

The flight, carrying a special delegation from the ministry and Malaysia Airports Berhad and media representatives, was given the traditional water cannon salute upon arrival at the airport here. Each of the passengers was also presented with a gift by Labuan Corporation CEO Datuk Azhar Ahmad.

The Malindo Air daily flights between KL and Labuan will bring to 28 the number of flights into and out of Labuan Airport, including the 26 flights operated by Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia which also fly between here and Kota Kinabalu and Miri besides KL.

The Malindo Air flight for Labuan will leave KL at 12.45pm and the return flight will leave Labuan at 3.45pm.

Azhar said the Malindo Air flight would pave the way for new tourism products and upgrading of tourism facilities on the island.

“We are looking at how we can attract more visitors to Labuan with another flight connecting Labuan to Kuala Lumpur introduced by Malindo Air. We are thankful to the Federal Territories Ministry, Malindo Air and Malaysia Airports for making this a reality,” he said.

Azhar said Labuan Corporation, being the local authority, would ensure that Labuan island and the beaches preserved their natural beauty and were kept clean.

He also lauded the Malindo Air decision to allow passengers to bring along up to 25kg of packed frozen seafood for a charge of just RM20. — Bernama