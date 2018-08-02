Wee Wern extends winning streak to 13

After sitting out 20 months for surgery and rehab on her left knee, the Penangite returned to competition in July. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Former world No. 5 Low Wee Wern leapt up the world rankings from 254 to 70 in a space of a month. However, the Penangite is more focused on performances rather than numbers.

After sitting out 20 months for surgery and rehab on her left knee, the Penangite returned to competition in July winning back-to-back titles at the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour’s Malaysian Open and Tasmanian Open, capping a remarkable return to form. She’s also in line to be the PSA Player of the Month for July.

“If I’d calculated things correctly, technically, I’d have known I could jump up the rankings this much. But I didn’t want to be overconfident and count those two wins,” said Wee Wern when contacted.

“It’s good news as at least I can qualify for the smaller tournaments in the second half of the year. The most important thing for me now is actually performance-based goals rather than numbers.

“Reason is I don’t know which tournaments I can take part in as I’m on the comeback and my rankings are still low. If I aim for a number or a particular ranking this year, I can’t set myself proper goals as it’ll depend on what I can get in.

“However, I would like to be playing top 30 level squash by the year’s end,” said the 27-year-old.

Wee Wern’s received a last-minute entry to the Australian Open in Melbourne due to late withdrawals. She beat seventh seed Abbie Palmer 11-3, 11-7, 11-2 to extend her winning streak to 13 matches and moves into the quarterfinals where she’ll most likely meet second seed Ho Tze-Lok of Hong Kong at 6pm tomorrow Malaysian time.