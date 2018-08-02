No record Arul Kanda was earning RM10m a year, Guan Eng tells Najib

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — There are no records showing that former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy earned RM10 million a year prior to his appointment to the fund, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim criticised former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for justifying the RM5 million ex-gratia payment for Arul Kanda approved by the latter, for a six-month period earlier this year.

“We have no such records showing he was earning RM10 million a year. We all know where he worked before, and even that [company’s] CEO does not earn such numbers in a year,” Lim said.

Najib had justified the payment, saying that Arul Kanda’s 1MDB pay packet was smaller than what he had pocketed in his previous employment.

MORE TO COME