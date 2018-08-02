Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

No record Arul Kanda was earning RM10m a year, Guan Eng tells Najib

Published 29 minutes ago on 02 August 2018

By Ram Anand

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — There are no records showing that former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy earned RM10 million a year prior to his appointment to the fund, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim criticised former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for justifying the RM5 million ex-gratia payment for Arul Kanda approved by the latter, for a six-month period earlier this year.

“We have no such records showing he was earning RM10 million a year. We all know where he worked before, and even that [company’s] CEO does not earn such numbers in a year,” Lim said.

Najib had justified the payment, saying that Arul Kanda’s 1MDB pay packet was smaller than what he had pocketed in his previous employment.

MORE TO COME

Related Articles

In Malaysia

Up Next

Loading...