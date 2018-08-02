Get your facts right on open tender, Khairy tells youth and sports minister and deputy

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, August 2 — Khairy Jamaluddin cried foul in Dewan Rakyat today after Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim said the ministry, which was under Khairy, was tainted by corruption.

The Rembau MP attempted to set Sim and the current Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman straight after Sim told a press conference earlier that most contracts awarded by the ministry last year were via direct negotiations.

“I support your initiative to make the ministry better, but you don’t have to do it at the expense at smearing other people especially when the facts are not correct. Open tender is good but you have to see if they (contractors) can execute or not.

“I hope KBS will be the best ministry in terms of governance and I am ready to give my cooperation with all parties,” said Khairy, referring to the Bahasa Malaysia acronym for the ministry.

MORE TO COME