Just learn from mistakes, Salahuddin says after Anwar’s dig at ministers

Minister of Agriculture & Agro-Based Industry Salahuddin Ayub speaks to reporters August 2, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said today one must accept criticism with an open mind so one can improve oneself, following Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent chiding of ministers for their remarks.

The Parti Amanah Negara deputy president said anybody is free to reprimand the Cabinet, since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is still new and in the learning phase.

“When one makes a mistake, I do not think it is humiliating; rather it should be treated as a phase that must be acknowledged,” Salahuddin said during his minister’s media meet-and-greet session here.

New Straits Times reported Anwar as saying in his ceramah that the public must hold Putrajaya accountable, as the regime change was a mandate given to them by the public.

The PKR de facto leader later admitted that some PH ministers have made “careless” and “tactless” statements that may distress the public, claiming such behaviour had surprised him at times as well.

As a seasoned politician, Salahuddin said today he has no problem taking criticism from any party.

“The important thing is to move forward. By accepting such criticisms, we can hope to become better later on,” he said.