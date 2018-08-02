Putrajaya to file civil suit to claim RM2.5m paid to Arul Kanda

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Finance Ministry will file a civil suit to claim the RM2.5 million already paid to former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy, Lim Guan Eng said today.

The finance minister said his ministry intends to recoup the amount given by the previous administration as an ex-gratia payment to Arul, after previously refusing the remainder of the amount.

“We have instructed to claim back the RM2.5 million,” Lim said, adding that a law firm has been appointed to make the claims.

MORE TO COME