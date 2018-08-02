Group urges Perak govt to use enactment to attract mining industry investors

Last month, Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced the setting up of SEAC to help attract investors to the state. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 2 — The Perak Quarry Association today urged the newly established State Economic Advisers Council (SEAC) to use the State Mineral Enactment (SME) 2003 to attract investors to the state’s mining industry.

Its president Datuk Musa Nordin said SME has an allocation to set up the State Mineral Resource Committee (SMRC) that would be responsible for coordinating and certifying mining applications.

“Mining is a high-risk investment that need a long time before it gets its returns. Usually, huge capital and advanced technology are needed.

“To attract such investments, more modern and open policies and legislation that mirrors international standards are important; hence, the use of SME,” he suggested.

Speaking at a media conference at his office here, Musa said with SMRC, there will be transparency.

He also lauded the setting up of SEAC in helping to attract investments to the state and create job opportunities for the people.

“It shows the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is serious in wanting to stimulate the economy towards sustainable growth,” he said.

On a separate matter, Musa suggested that the state government appoint a state land administrator in all districts to ensure efficient collection of revenue.

“Currently, there are only 12 such administrators,” he said, adding that the services of a third entity, such as Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc), was not necessary.

Last month, the Perak government announced the setting up of SEAC to help attract investors to the state.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the council consists of seven people with vast experience in various fields.

It is chaired by Datuk Seri Anuar Zaini, who is a former chair of national news agency Bernama. Council members include Tan Sri Mustafa Kamal, Tan Sri Lee Ooi Hian, Datuk Seri Shamsudin Mat Dubi, Datuk Dr J. Jegathesan, Nga Kor Ming, and Koon Yew Yin.