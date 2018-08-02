Israel says Assad back in charge, Syrian front likely to be quieter

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad has been a polarising figure, but is likely to continue to retain power — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, Aug 2 —Israel’s defence minister described Syria’s return to its pre-civil war situation as a given today, and predicted that the Golan Heights frontier would be quieter with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s central rule restored.

“From our perspective, the situation is returning to how it was before the civil war, meaning there is a real address, someone responsible, and central rule,” Avigdor Lieberman told reporters. Asked whether Israelis should be less wary of potential Golan flare-ups, Lieberman said: “I believe so.” — Reuters