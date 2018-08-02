Proton sells 8,102 cars in July, highest in 30 months

Proton said the resumption of export activities boosted overall July numbers. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Proton sold 8,102 cars in July 2018, up 31 per cent, from June thanks to the zero-rating of the Goods and Services Tax ahead of the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) in September.

In a statement today, Proton Holdings Bhd said the resumption of export activities by the national car manufacturer also boosted overall numbers.

“July was a very good month for Proton as we had achieved our highest volume not just for 2018 but also for the last 30 months.

“We are hopeful of carrying over this momentum even after the SST is introduced as we gear up for the launch of our first SUV later in the year,” Proton Edar Chief Executive Officer Abdul Rashid Musa was quoted as saying in the statement.

Proton said Saga and Persona models continued to lead sales, with the former breaking through the 3,000 unit barrier for the first time in 2018.

The Persona also achieved a new high for the year as more than 2,221 sales were recorded, marking the first instance it breached the 2,000 unit barrier since May 2017.

Proton’s total industry volume (TIV) share grew to 11.7 per cent in July compared with 9.6 per cent garnered in June, according to numbers published by the Malaysian Automotive Association.

On exports, Proton shipped 517 cars in July, with more shipments due before the end of the year.

“The company is confident of achieving its export sales target for 2018, which will act as a springboard to selling even more cars internationally over the coming years,” it said.

Meanwhile, Proton’s contribution to the Tabung Harapan Malaysia grew to RM81,020 in July against the RM61,730 contributed last month. — Bernama