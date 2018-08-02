AirAsia launches new route to Tapanuli, North Sumatra

Tapanuli is AirAsia’s 21st route from Malaysia to Indonesia. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 2 — AirAsia is expanding its Asean footprint with four weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) to Silangit Airport in Tapanuli, North Sumatra, Indonesia, beginning October 28, 2018.

Silangit Airport is the main gateway to the magnificent Lake Toba, the largest volcanic lake in Asean and one of the most beautiful lakes in the world.

It is AirAsia’s 21st route from Malaysia to Indonesia.

“As a truly Asean airline, we strive to connect more people and more places in this region we call home. I’ve always said Indonesia is much more than just Bali.

“Our new service from Kuala Lumpur to Silangit is part of our commitment to support the government of Indonesia in developing the 10 priority tourism destinations, including Lake Toba,” AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said during the launch here today.

He hoped this route would emulate the group’s success in Bandung.

“When we started to fly there, no other airline was flying to Bandung. After we started, other airlines, including local airlines, started to follow.”

Fernandes said AirAsia is not only connecting travellers to the hidden treasures of Indonesia, it is also investing in sustainable tourism development by working closely with all stakeholders to preserve the natural beauty of Lake Toba through green initiatives.

The new destination announcement was attended by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan; Acting Director General of Air Transportation, Pramintohadi Sukarno; and Special Staff to Minister of Tourism for Tourism Infrastructure, Judi Rifajantoro.

AirAsia Group Bhd Executive Chairman and AirAsia X Co-Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and AirAsia Indonesia CEO Dendy Kurniawan were also present.

AirAsia is offering special introductory all-in-fares from Kuala Lumpur to Silangit from RM39.10. — Bernama