A thorny love affair: Top 10 places to indulge your durian cravings in the Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — Durian, the King of Fruits, has become a fixture within Malaysian cuisine, earning its place alongside other local culinary staples such as nasi lemak and teh tarik.

Foodies have been stretching the potential of durian by combining the creamy flesh of the fruit with other ingredients, resulting in some pretty questionable concoctions (fancy a mug of Milo topped with cheese and durian or a pint of durian beer?).

Inspired by our love for the thorny fruit, we’ve sniffed out 10 places to get your durian fix in the Klang Valley.

SS2 Durian House Stall

Address: PT1976 Jalan SS2/61,Petaling Jaya, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

Opening hours: 11am-midnight, daily

Contact: 012-6339996 (Ah Chew)

Price range: Black Thorn, RM58/kg

SS2 Durian House owner Ah Chew has been in the business of selling durians for two decades, making his stall a stand-out contender for the best durians within the city.

A definite draw here is their wide selection which includes Musang King as well as premium varieties like the Black Thorn.

Courtesy of SS2 Durian House Stall 鸿运榴梿之家

Sinnaco Durian Specialist

Address: No 60, Jalan 19/3, Petaling Jaya, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

Opening hours: 11am-12am, daily

Contact: 018-3238393 (John)

Price range: D24, RM19/kg, Musang King, RM40/kg

Sinnaco are proud purveyors of the durian trade, labelling themselves as a “durian specialist.” Not only do they offer sweet deals on the thorny fruit, Sinnaco also gives you the option of hosting a durian party through their catering services.

Courtesy of Sinnaco Durian Specialist

Courtesy of Sinnaco Durian Specialist

Durianity

Address: G21, IOI Boulevard, Jalan Kenari 6, 47170 Puchong

Opening hours: 11am-11pm, daily

Contact: 012-5228611

Price range: Musang King B, RM 38/kg, Musang King A, RM48/kg, High Hills Musang King, RM58/kg

Durianity is a themed cafe centred around the unique sweet and savoury flavour palette of durians. Complement your durian-tasting experience here with some hot tea to wash it down or treat yourself to some Musang King-flavoured ice cream for dessert!

Courtesy of Durianity

DurianBB

Address: 15, Jalan Kamuning, Off Jalan Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 12pm-11pm, daily

Contact: 03-21103475

Price range: Durian Tasting Platter, RM39

DurianBB was established in 2015 to bring customers all over Asia the finest samplings of Musang King durians. Their DurianBB Park (a stone’s throw away from KLCC) offers an air-conditioned oasis where you can savour delicious durians in the heart of the city.

Courtesy of DurianBB

Courtesy of DurianBB

MK Durian Boys

Address: Amaya Maluri Residence. G10, Jalan Jejaka 2, Maluri Cheras

Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 11am-11pm, daily

Contact: 03-92023616

Price range: D24, RM24/kg, Musang King, RM58/kg (prices are subject to seasonal availability, so check their Facebook page for updates)

A jack-of-all-trades, MK Durian Boys boasts a menu with an impressive selection of local fruits. Durian is the star of the show, but rambutans, mangosteens, and jackfruit are also available for customers to enjoy.

Courtesy of MK Durian Boys

Courtesy of MK Durian Boys

Durian King TTDI

Address: Outdoor parking lot, Pasar Besar Taman Tun Dr. Ismail, Jalan Wan Kadir, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 5pm-12am on weekdays/ 12pm-12am on weekends

Contact: 016-2746474

Price Range: Black Thorn RM60/kg; Musang King RM40/kg; Udang Merah RM28/kg

Durian King TTDI claims to be fastidious about serving their durians fresh. From Musang King, Black Thorn, Pahang Mas, Chok Kiok to Red Prawn, there will be a variety of quality durians for you to sample!

They also provide a good combination of generous durian flesh and the famous local shaved-ice dessert in a bowl, which they proudly dub their “Durian Cendol Luar Biasa” (Unique Durian Cendol).

Courtesy of Durian King TTDI

Say Heng Durian Stall

Address: Kiosk 11 & 12, Jalan USJ 14/1K, 47600, Subang Jaya, Selangor

Opening hours: 12pm - 12am daily

Contact: 012-6187770/ 012-2238352/ 012-999 2333

Website: duriansubang.com

Price range: Musang King Premium Grade RM55/kg; Musang King RM35/kg

With 20 years in the business, Say Heng Durian Stall is a household name renowned for its quality durians and friendly service. They offer cheap deals occasionally, and work together with Grab in the #GrabDurian initiative (which allowed durians to be delivered to the doorstep of Grab Malaysia’s customers).

Courtesy of Say Heng Durian Stall

Courtesy of Say Heng Durian Stall

Donald’s Durian

Address: 15, Jalan 19/29 Seksyen 19, Petaling Jaya (New Location)

Opening hours: 1pm-11pm daily

Contact: 0122258704 (Cindy) / 0172302611 (Sue)

Price range: Musang King RM58/ kg; Teka RM35/ kg

Donald’s Durian is a spot to visit if you are a durian connoisseur particular about the quality of taste you are getting. They claim to be serving authentic Pahang Musang King, which was affirmed by the many good reviews gathered.

Courtesy of Donald’s Durian

Soon Huat Durian Market Pandan Jaya

Address: Jalan Cempaka 3, Taman Cempaka, Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 68000

Opening hours: 11am-11.30pm daily

Contact: 0162729843/ 0163971125 (Ali)/ 0166466330 (Megani)

Having started their business in 1993, Soon Huat Durian Market provides a relatively spacious durian-tasting area in a row of white tents situated by the busy Jalan Cempaka. They serve a wide variety of durians including Musang King, D24, Kaki Buluh and Black Thorn.

Courtesy of Soon Huat Durian



Chen Brothers Durian & Fruit (Durian Trading)

Address: Jalan Mergastua (Durian Street), 52100, Kepong Baru

Opening hours: 1pm-11pm daily

Contact: 0173381366 (Foo)/ 0193936877 (Chong)/ 0122332613 (Kai)

The Chen brothers’ durians are sought after for their “exceptional quality.” A visit to the place allows you to feast on a range of durians, and a selection of other local seasonal fruits. They are the reliable durian suppliers to go to if you are thinking of holding durian parties and events, or in need of packaging and vacuum packing services.