Penang CM mulls partnering with China to build infrastructure projects

Chow said while the state welcomes any funding from Putrajaya, it still needs to explore other avenues. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 2 — The Penang government is looking at working with China to implement infrastructure projects, especially in flood mitigation, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow said the state government and the Chinese authorities or companies can talk about working together to implement infrastructure projects which the state can finance through land swap deals.

“I am tired of waiting for federal funding for the last 10 years, so if there is another way to do this, we will explore it,” he said after receiving a courtesy visit from China Consul-General Lu Shiwei and Consul Bai Jianwen at his office today.

Chow said while the state welcomes any funding from Putrajaya, it still needs to explore other avenues.

“What is important is to implement these infrastructure projects especially the flood mitigation projects for the people,” he said.

He added that the state government will also be allocating more funds for flood mitigation projects.

“There is no point having a lot of reserves if we don’t take care of the people’s welfare and these projects are important for the people,” he said.

Earlier, he said delegations from the Chinese government, as well as government-linked companies and private companies had visited Penang many times with talks of cooperation often on the agenda.

“Each time, there were talks of collaboration so this time, I hope that these talks of collaboration will materialise,” he said.

He also said there are currently about 30 Chinese companies in various sectors in the state, with a total investment of RM1.7 billion here.