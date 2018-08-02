Investigation into leaked CIA letter almost complete, IGP says

Fuzi said investigation papers will be forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instructions. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The police are wrapping up investigation into the leaked letter from the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) ahead of GE14.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said investigation papers will be forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further instructions.

On Tuesday, former MEIO director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid filed a police report over the leak of letter at the Jalan Travers police station.

