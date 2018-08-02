Malay Mail

Investigation into leaked CIA letter almost complete, IGP says

Published 36 minutes ago on 02 August 2018

By Thasha Jayamanogaran

Fuzi said investigation papers will be forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instructions. — Picture by Miera Zulyana
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The police are wrapping up investigation into the leaked letter from the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) ahead of GE14.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said investigation papers will be forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further instructions.

On Tuesday, former MEIO director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid filed a police report over the leak of letter at the Jalan Travers police station.

MORE TO COME

