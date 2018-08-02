Youth and Sports Ministry halts projects under 15pc done, wants fresh tenders

Syed Saddiq said projects stopped will be reopened for tender. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said all of his ministry’s projects that are under 15 per cent complete will be stopped and reopened for tender.

His deputy, Steven Sim, disclosed earlier today that most of the contracts awarded by the ministry last year were via direct negotiations.

“I have already instructed the ministry to stop all existing projects which have not (reached) the 15 per cent mark, as per conditions set by the finance ministry.

“So quite a number of projects were stopped, which we will then do a re-tendering process through an open tender,” he said.

Syed Saddiq’s predecessor, Khairy Jamaluddin, insisted earlier that the directly-awarded contracts were not an automatic sign of corruption.

