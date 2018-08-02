IGP asks for time in hunt for Jho Low

Fuzi urged the public to be patient and give the police time to track down Jho Low. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The police still do not have positive leads on the location of tycoon Low Taek Jho, the inspector-general of police said today when asking the public to give his force time to trace the fugitive billionaire.

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun explained that his agency was also awaiting replies from some Interpol member countries to the Red Corner Notice issued for Low, who is also known as Jho Low.

“We have sent the letters out. Some responded, some have not. Some say he is not there.

“Some media reports claim I did not even send out the letter to Interpol, but I have showed you guys (media) the letter few weeks ago.

“So we have to be patient,” he said today at the Cheras police college here after a seminar with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

