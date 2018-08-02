Police fear rights stripped under proposed independent commission, says IGP

Mohamad Fuzi says the police are open to the idea of forming the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission, provided their rights are safeguarded. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The police are open to the idea of forming the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) but several concerns must be ironed out first, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

One of their main concerns, he said, was the police losing their rights in the process.

“In 2005, there were 124 recommendations made to the Commission of Inquiry (RCI) in regards to the concerns of IPCMC. Most of the issues were agreed upon and enforced but issues concerning the police were neglected.

“They never answered our concerns despite bringing up Bills concerning our rights. We hope the current government will look into the matter.

“We are open to suggestions and ideas, but we don’t want our rights to be sidelined,” he said at the Cheras police college after a seminar with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

MORE TO COME