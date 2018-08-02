Stop the disease of hate against LGBTs

Sexual transmission has become the main mode of HIV infection in Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A disease, once it gets around the body, can wreak havoc. That is, if it is left unchecked and untreated.

Now, if one were to take that disease and infect a society, that havoc can be catastrophic.

In the recent past, the need to persecute certain segments of our Malaysian community has been rearing its ugly head.

It's LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) this, LGBT that.

This call is bent on further discriminating against them and, in short, asking society to play judge and jury in the court of public opinion.

The latest is a front page report by a Malay daily that screamed a headline that stated this segment of society was the highest contributor to HIV/AIDS infections in 2017.

It quoted Health Ministry data to support its case, but if one were to look at the actual data, there is no category of LGBT there.

The numbers are stated under the homosexual/bisexual category — the type of transmission, not a segment of people.

The other categories listed in the risk of infection bracket are intravenous drug users (IDU), heterosexual, blood or organ transfer, needle prick injury, verticle and unknown. And the difference between heterosexual and homosexual/bisexual infections is a mere 362 case difference.

Looking at data from previous years, it is an undeniable fact that sexual transmission has become the main mode of HIV infection in Malaysia.

The trend has been on the rise for the last few years, and now makes up 90 per cent of new infections.

This is despite the falling numbers overall.

Having hit the motherload of infections in 2002, with 6,978 cases, it has now come down to 3,347.

Now if one were to track the reason behind this declining numbers, the answer is simple.

Harm reduction for IDUs, which to the layman, is the government's implementation of methadone replacement therapy and needle syringe exchange programme.

The numbers have shown an admirable decline where IDUs make up for only 115 of new infections compared to 5,176 in 2002.

The government took a proactive — and what some considered at the time controversial — move to implement the programme.

This, however, has resulted in thousands of lives being turned around (IDUs have families, as well) with many of the drug users able to hold jobs, have families and contribute to society.

No one ever said that bringing down sexually-transmitted infections was going to be an easy job.

Heck, sex education isn't even taught in schools.

HIV in itself is not a general population disease (at least, not yet).

It is associated with the marginalised segments of society. The "undesirables", as some may put it.

But that doesn't mean that they should be denied healthcare as the recent newspaper report seems to want to champion.

To put the despicable line that they are the majority in going to hospitals for medication and an even more loathsome story quoting a "government hospital source" that puts forth this observation.

The "source" says that there are some who hug while waiting to take their medication and voiced worry that quarters fighting for their rights will indirectly worsen the situation especially to support their medical needs.

Subtle bigotry, ladies and gentlemen.

Let's look at the issue this way.

The fact that the numbers are increasing is worrying.

But this could also point to the fact that more people are coming forward to be tested.

If that is the case, it is a step in the right direction. After all, say HIV and hear the entire room go silent or see people shuffle around uncomfortably.

Testing equals knowing your HIV status equals getting on treatment and care equals to a healthier, functional society.

The fact that the "undesirables" are seeking treatment is nothing short of amazing because if in the past, they stayed in the shadows, they are now empowered to come forward and seek treatment.

Healthcare should be for all.

And if there is any healthcare staff who feel uncomfortable, then take a leaf out of Transport Minister Anthony Loke's reply in Dewan Rakyat.

“I don’t have a comment on this because whether it is revealing or not, then the eyes should stay away from looking at the stewardess," he said.

“This is a subjective matter. Just don’t look at the stewardess."

In the many years of reporting on HIV/AIDS, I have only seen the resilience and strength among the marginalised communities.

To make a difference and fight for what many take for granted.

They do it with their heads held high and with one intent in their hearts. To live to fight another day.

Assigning blame is not the way to go in bringing down the HIV/AIDS numbers.

Getting into action, acknowledging that people are having sex (unsafe sex, at that) and providing them the necessary tools to prevent infections is what needs to be done.

Steering a change in HIV/AIDS prevention policy in order to have better programmes for the key populations is also needed now. More than ever.

* Audrey Edwards is Malay Mail’s Weekend Editor. She has been reporting on HIV/AIDS issues for over 18 years and most recently received an award for longstanding contribution to HIV/AIDS journalism at the Red Ribbon Media Awards 2018.