Anwar and Azmin PKR’s dynamic duo, says deputy youth chief

Afif confirmed that he will not be defending his deputy youth chief post this time. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 2 — PKR Deputy Youth Chief Dr Afif Bahardin said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali make a “dynamic duo” as the top leaders of the party.

The Penang lawmaker believed PKR members will vote for leaders who have fought hard for the party’s Reformasi goal since 1998 and will be able to continue fighting for the party.

“I believe the youth members will know who has fought hard with the party since 1998 and I personally feel that the best combination is Anwar and Azmin as party president and deputy president,” he said in a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony at the state legislative assembly here today.

He said Mohamed Azmin was formerly the Selangor mentri besar and has proven his capability as a state leader.

“He has also led the party in all levels especially in the efforts to bring Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed on board to Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Azmin is currently PKR deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister.

Dr Afif said based on his credentials, Azmin and Anwar, the PKR de facto leader, will prove to be the “dynamic duo” to lead PKR next.

When asked about which post he will be contesting, Dr Afif confirmed that he will not be defending his deputy youth chief post this time.

He remained coy about the position that he will be vying for, adding that it will be revealed during nominations on August 5.

As for talks about factions and multiple camps in the party ahead of the party election, he said the election is not about factions and teams.

“The party should come out stronger in the party polls as we are no longer an opposition party, we are now a ruling party so we have to be stronger,” he said.

He believed PKR members will be wise in choosing the leaders who are capable in leading the party as a ruling party in the country.

Although Mohamed Azmin had not disclosed the position he will be contesting, it is believed that he will be defending his deputy president post which is expected to be challenged by current vice-president Rafizi Ramli.