Perak PKR backs Anwar-Azmin combo for party president and deputy

Nur Manuty (centre) said the duo is the best choice for Malaysia and their alliance would preserve the unity and consensus within the party. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 2 — Perak PKR declared today its full support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the party’s next president and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to remain deputy.

State chairman Datuk Muhd Nur Manuty said the duo is the best choice for Malaysia and their alliance would preserve the unity and consensus within the party.

“The political landscape today warrants the party to have a strong and authoritative leadership to be the backbone of Pakatan Harapan,” he said in a statement.

“Azmin is a talented leader who can lead the party in the future,” he added.

Noting that Azmin’s loyalty to the party should not be denied, Nur Manuty said the economic affairs minister had an excellent record when helming Selangor.

“His position as a senior minister in the Cabinet is a strength to the party to realise its reformasi and change agenda.

“However, to preserve the unity and consensus, the state leadership decides to support Anwar for president and Azmin for deputy president,” Nur Manuty said.

Perak is the second state after Melaka to support Anwar and Azmin for the party’s top two posts.

Melaka PKR chief Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin had expressed the state chapter’s full support for the Anwar-Azmin combo four days ago.

So far, no one has offered to challenge Anwar for the number one post which is currently held by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the deputy prime minister.

Though Azmin has yet to state if he will defend his incumbency as deputy president, the party vice-president Rafizi Ramli has announced that he is going for the number two post.