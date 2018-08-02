No PKR probe into allegation Azmin stashed millions overseas, says sec-gen

Saifuddin said PKR will not conduct an internal probe against Azmin. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 2 — PKR will not conduct an internal investigation into claims that its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had stashed millions of dollars overseas, said party secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said Mohamed Azmin, who is the Economic Affairs Minister, had already issued a statement rubbishing the claims against him.

“He has said that he is ready to be investigated but PKR will not conduct an internal probe on him about this,” he told reporters after a swearing-in ceremony at the Penang legislative assembly here today.

Saifuddin, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs minister, was commenting on allegations posted by an anonymous blogger "Toyol of Selangor" on June 18 that Mohamed Azmin and his wife, Shamsidar Taharin, had RM300 million stored in several bank accounts overseas.

Mohamed Azmin had responded by denying the allegations and threatened legal action against the blogger for tarnishing his name.

He had also challenged the blogger to lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and show proof for his allegations.

On purported factions emerging within the party due to the upcoming party elections, Saifuddin said such speculations have been going on for the past 20 years.

“There have been talks about factions, about our party lacking discipline, about party fights being aired publicly, they can go ahead and continue talk about us because at the end of the day, we are still a powerful party today, because in the peninsula, we contested for 51 seats and won 43,” he said.

He said de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced his decision to contest as party president.

“His position is like an institution, it is unique so if he wants to contest for the position, all members will understand and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will give way to him,” he said.

He declined to comment on talks of two PKR factions at loggerheads — one under Mohamed Azmin and the other under vice-president Rafizi Ramli, who had announced his intention to vie for the deputy president’s post.

Nomination for the party polls will be on August 5 while the party polls is expected to be held nationwide through e-voting in November.