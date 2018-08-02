Khairy: MACC froze graftbusting scheme at Youth Ministry, not me

Khairy speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) asked the Youth and Sports Ministry to halt the Corruption Risk Management (CRM) programme, said Khairy Jamaluddin when rejecting blame for the move.

The Rembau MP was responding to an earlier disclosure by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim regarding the cessation of the programme in May 2017.

“It was not my order; it was MACC itself that suggested we should discuss the matter further and improve the system,” Khairy said.

