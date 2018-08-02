TNB can enter broadband market, minister says

Gobind said the ministry had held a meeting with the utility giant to discuss the role it could play. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The government hopes that Tenaga Nasional Berhad will consider a proposal to venture into telecommunications as a broadband infrastructure provider, thus creating competition in the sector that will benefit consumers, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

“In my opinion, TNB can use the existing infrastructure in terms of the fibre optic network already laid in the country,” he said.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau) who had wanted to know the stand of the ministry on TNB as a broadband provider competitor to break the monopoly of Telekom Malaysia (TM).

TNB and TM had signed a memorandum of understanding on Jan 16 to jointly deliver the government’s Nationwide Fiberisation Plan (NFP), but it was terminated by TM on July 23.

Gobind Singh said the termination of the MoU would enable them to compete in the field of telecommunications because each had its own strengths.

“If there is an MoU between TM and TNB, we will see a monopoly giant, which I feel will be a problem,” he said. — Bernama