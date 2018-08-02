Slash illicit gambling or you’re out, IGP warns district police chiefs

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — District police chiefs who fail to curb illegal gambling in their areas will be transferred out in the coming weeks, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun announced today.

He said they should know that he means what he said after he transferred Assistant Commissioner Ali Ahmad out of Gombak last week.

“I hope the transfer of Gombak police chief will be a lesson to all,” he said at the Cheras police college here after a seminar with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

The country’s top policeman said he has given fair warning to all the district police chief as well as instructions on how to seriously tackle illicit gambling.

“I’m not saying they are wrong, but it is their responsibility. So, because they choose not to comply, we have to take serious action now,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi added that he will meet all 157 district police chiefs next Monday to discuss the matter further.

