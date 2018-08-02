Seek medical advice, deputy health minister says as HFMD cases rise

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (middle) speaks to reporters after officiating the 21st Family Medicine Scientific Conference in Ipoh Augusst 2, 2018. ― Picture by John Bunyan

IPOH, Aug 2 ― The Health Ministry today advised the public to seek treatment at clinics and hospitals for hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) instead of relying on traditional medicine or methods.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye was responding to social media users who have been sharing traditional methods such as bathing in turmeric water and using neem leaves to treat the disease.

“There are some traditional methods, but we do not encourage it.

“If a person is suspected to be infected, the first thing they should do is to seek advice from a medical doctor in order to find out how severe is the infection,” he told reporters after officiating the 21st Family Medicine Scientific Conference at the Ipoh Convention Centre here.

Dr Lee said the best way to control the disease from spreading is through prevention.

“We have to maintain cleanliness and stay hygiene. We have to wash our hands often with soap, children's diapers has to be disposed properly, children's urine stains has to be washed,” he said.

Dr Lee also explains that inventing or finding vaccine is not the immediate solution for this case.

“To develop a vaccine, we at least need around 10 years and it will cost us billions. Bringing in vaccine from other countries also requires more time,” he said.

Dr Lee also said his ministry had ordered kindergartens and schools to be closed for one week for cleaning purposes if there is a case spotted.

“The teachers or the person who is in charge of the schools also needs to do a screening on all the pupils. This is the protocol. Every educational institutions should follow this,” he said.

“We also urge all the schools and kindergartens to not hide any cases and inform the authorities immediately to prevent the diseases from spreading to others,” added Dr Lee.

At the moment, two deaths have been reported due to HFMD ― one in Sarawak and the other in Penang.

On July 28, a two-year-old child died of suspected HFMD in Mukah, Sarawak. The toddler, who was from Kampung Pangtray, Daro, in Mukah, had fever on July 24 and showed signs of rashes on the palms and feet, as well as oral ulcers the next day.

In Penang, a 17-month-old boy died on June 6. He was admitted to a private hospital on June 3 after experiencing flu, breathing difficulty and mouth ulcers but his condition deteriorated. Tests confirmed that the child died from a lung infection as a result of complications from Enterovirus 71 (EV71), which causes HFMD.

Although children are the main victims of the diseases, adults could also be infected by the virus, but they usually have mild symptoms like fever.