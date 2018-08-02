MPs now free to discuss 1MDB, RM2.6b ‘donation’ in Parliament

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Yusof says MPs can now discuss about the US Department of Justice’s civil lawsuits concerning 1MDB and the RM2.6 billion foreign ‘donation’ in Parliament. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Yusof lifted today his predecessor’s ban on parliamentary discussions about the US Department of Justice’s civil lawsuits concerning 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and the RM2.6 billion foreign “donation” to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

However, the new Speaker stressed that MPs are not allowed to discuss criminal charges on 1MDB, saying they should respect the separation of powers.

“The interim gag order obtained by the defence lawyer of Pekan MP that restricts the case from being discussed in the Dewan Rakyat stays as it involved criminal charges. It will not be allowed to be debated or mentioned in the Dewan Rakyat as stated in the interim gag order.

“This is to respect the jurisdiction of the court and separation of powers,” Mohamad Ariff said in the House.

MORE TO COME