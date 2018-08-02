I’ll be PAC chief if offered, Penang Opposition leader says

the state assembly swearing-in ceremony in George Town August 2, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 2 ― Penang Opposition Leader Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor said today he will accept the state Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman post if he was offered the job.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblyman for Sungai Dua added that it will provide the opportunity to check weaknesses in the state.

“We will look at projects and any related corruption issues in the state,” he told reporters at the state legislative assembly after the swearing-in ceremony of assemblymen here.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition had promised in its election manifesto that the PAC chair will be appointed from the Opposition.

Muhamad Yusoff urged the ruling PH to fulfil its promise.

“Even if I am not offered the post, we will still be in the PAC as committee members and we will still scrutinise the state accounts and projects,” he added.

Muhamad Yusoff leads a tiny Opposition team in Penang. Apart from him, there are only two others: Nor Hafizah Othman (BN-Permatang Berangan) and Mohd Yusni Mat Piah (PAS-Penaga).

But Muhamad Yusoff said the Opposition will carry out its job as check-and-balance anyway.

“We will raise issues affecting the people such as floods, the Penang Transport Master Plan, environment, housing issues, the poor, the economy and job opportunities for the people,” he said.

He also said they will always ensure that the Islam institution is defended and continue to be strengthened.

“We know some religious issues will always be brought up so we will maintain a multiracial concept while at the same time protecting the position of Islam as per the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Muhamad Yusoff commended Penang PKR vice-chairman Datuk Law Choo Kiang who was earlier sworn in as state Speaker for the second term.

“We fully support him as a Speaker because in the previous term, he was a very strict and stern Speaker,” he said, adding that Law had proven himself to be fair in performing his duty in the House.