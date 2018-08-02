To cut off one part is to cut all of Mara, Malay trade group insists

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) operates holistically and the removal of any portion would harm its overall goal of uplifting the Malay community, said the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM).

DPMM research and development foundation president Datuk Syed Ali Alattas claimed that each division or unit in Mara was interdependent on the others and must not be carved out.

“It is akin to cutting off the hands and legs, effectively crippling the body. You should not split it (Mara).

“Any attempt by any quarter to break up Mara will eventually diminish its status and be regarded a betrayal of Bumiputera cause and against the Article 153 of the constitution of the nation,” he said.

MORE TO COME