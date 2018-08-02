Production houses hired by RTM can skip open tender, minister confirms

Gobind said that Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has agreed to grant the exemption to production firms following their meeting. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The government’s directive for all contracts to be awarded via open tender will not apply to production firms appointed by state broadcaster Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), Gobind Singh Deo told Parliament today

The communications and multimedia minister explained that Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has agreed to grant the exemption to such firms following their meeting.

“The letter will be issued, if not already issued, to RTM to continue with such projects,” he said.

The Malaysian Film Producers Association previously complained that over 100 contracts between RTM and local production houses were terminated following the change of government.

The agreements, made by the defeated Barisan Nasional administration, were initially cancelled after the Pakatan Harapan government announced that all government work must be awarded through an open tender system.

