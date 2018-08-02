No payout for Splash, negotiations still ongoing, Azmin tells Najib

Azmin said negotiations between the state government and the private water company have yet to be completed. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali rejected today former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s claim of a RM2.7 billion payout to take over Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Holdings (Splash).

The former Selangor mentri besar said negotiations between the state government and the private water company that will wrap up the industry’s long delayed restructuring efforts have yet to be completed.

“When I left the state, the negotiation process was extended until July 4. I was told that it has been extended for another month since then with Cabinet’s approval,” Azmin told reporters at Parliament.

MORE TO COME