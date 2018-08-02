Penang PKR veep sworn in as state speaker for second term

Law (left) was first appointed Speaker after the 2013 general election. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 2 — Former Bukit Tambun assemblyman Datuk Law Choo Kiang, 47, was today sworn in as the Penang Legislative Assembly Speaker for the second term.

Law, who is Penang PKR vice-chairman, did not contest in the May 9 general election. He was first appointed Speaker after the 2013 general election.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow proposed Law’s name as State Speaker in the assembly this morning, which was unanimously accepted.

“I wish to thank all of you here for your confidence in appointing me as a Speaker for the second term, especially the Opposition front for not running away during my swearing in ceremony,” Law said in his swearing-in speech, eliciting laughter from all.

“I hope all state assemblymen will abide by the House rules with integrity and discipline during the legislative assembly regardless of their political standing. Lawan tetap lawan, kawan tetap kawan,” he added.

He also told the assemblymen to keep their debates concise, relevant and impactful.

PKR’s Sungai Bakap assemblyman Amar Pritpal Abdullah was appointed the State Assembly’s Deputy Speaker.

All 40 assemblymen also took their oaths of office in the legislative assembly today.

Pakatan Harapan has 37 assemblymen comprising 19 from DAP, 14 from PKR and two each from Parti Amanah and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The state Opposition only has three assemblymen, two from Barisan Nasional (BN) and one from PAS.

Law later announced BN’s Sungai Dua assemblyman Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor as the state Opposition leader.

He is the most senior compared to his BN colleague, Permatang Berangan assemblyman Nor Hafizah Othman and PAS representative for Penaga, Mohd Yusni Mat Piah.