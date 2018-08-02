Espressolab offers to sponsor coffee for lawmakers in Parliament

Espressolab’s co-founder and COO Joshua Liew says he would be happy to supply MPs with coffee for their late nights in Parliament. — Picture via Instagram/espressolab

PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — There’s nothing like a strong cup of Joe to keep you going on those all-nighters.

Just ask some of Malaysia’s new members of parliament.

When Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh tweeted on Tuesday night that some first-term lawmakers were still in Parliament at 10.24pm, including Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Espressolab co-founder and chief operating officer Joshua Liew responded that he would be more than “happy” to supply coffee to keep them awake.

10:24pm.



A lot of our first term MPs are still in Parliament listening to winding up of debate by Ministers. pic.twitter.com/uCbRIAQtvD — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) July 31, 2018

Happy to supply your 'espresso based' coffee by @espressolabasia 😁 — Joshua Liew (@joshualiewpm) August 1, 2018

Liew proposed the offer after Twitter user Ganaesh D. asked Fahmi if MPs get bottomless coffee while listening to the debate in Parliament.

“Actually no, but the café does have coffee. I prefer espresso-based haha,” wrote Fahmi, to which Liew responded, “Happy to supply your ‘espresso based’ coffee by espressolabasia.”

Soon enough, coffee lovers who approved of the idea chimed in.

Should give it a go with @espressolabasia ! Coffee never smelled and tasted better recently at the office 🤣. YB welcome for a drink at KL Gateway! Jom le bila free? — Daniel Ong (@DanOng) August 1, 2018

“This sounds interesting. But probably have to wait until after Parliament goes into recess,” replied Fahmi.

Macam menarik ni. But probably have to wait until after Parliament goes into recess — Fahmi Fadzil (@fahmi_fadzil) August 1, 2018

On the May 9 General Election, espressolab ran a buy one free one promotion for those who voted.