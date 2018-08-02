Skoda Kodiaq GT details leaked online

Skoda is the latest to join the party with a coupe-like Kodiaq GT. ― AFP pic

CHENGDU, Aug 2 ― SUVs with sloping coupe-like rooflines are increasingly popular with buyers, which means many manufacturers are rushing to plug the gaps in their SUV lineups. Skoda is the latest to join the party with a coupe-like Kodiaq GT, details of which leaked online ahead of its official reveal in China, scheduled for the Chengdu motor show in September.

This coupe version of Skoda's largest SUV model follows in the footsteps of BMW who started it all off with the X6 and now the X4. Now we also have the likes of the Audi Q8 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE Coupes. Of course, the big advantage the Skoda should have is a significantly lower asking price than those illustrious luxury predecessors.

As well as the new roofline, other aesthetic changes from the regular Kodiaq include new bumpers and a new tail-light arrangement, wider rear wheel arches, a twin exhaust, and a small spoiler to complement the coupe styling.

Under the bonnet will be a choice of two versions of the VW Group's familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with outputs of 186bhp and 220bhp. All models will feature a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and the Kodiaq GT will be available in both two and all-wheel drive formats.

But if you're getting excited about the prospect of a large SUV coupe for much less than what a BMW X6 costs, unfortunately the Kodiaq GT is only intended for the Chinese market.

It's being built by the SAIC-Volkswagen partnership in Shanghai, and reports from China suggest prices starting from CNY220,000, which is around €27,500 (RM130,439) at current exchange rates. That puts it at around €2,700 more than a regular Kodiaq, which is still very cheap compared to the €68,600 BMW asks for an entry level X6. ― AFP-Relaxnews