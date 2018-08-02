Report: MACC raids logging firms in Sabah

The raids came after Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal ordered a ban of timber exports due to allegedly lopsided deals. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided three logging companies in Sabah's Sandakan and Tawau as well as the state's Forestry Department headquarters.

Citing sources, The Star newspaper reported that investigators were searching for documentary evidence of abuse.

“They were looking for certain licensing documents,” a Forestry Department source was quoted saying.

The report also said that the investigating team was looking for logging deals signed by the previous Barisan Nasional state government headed by former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

Separately, The Star also reported that investigators were uncovering a supposed “alliance between state officials and the timber firms that allegedly feature corruption.