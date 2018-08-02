Alexander McQueen unveils fresh eight-scent collection

The original McQueen Parfum, on alexandermcqueen.com. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 2 ― Cult luxury label Alexander McQueen has introduced a new set of custom fragrances, with the ultra-premium collection unveiled via an exclusive pre-launch at Harrods today.

The eight fragrances, which include orientals, florals and a chypre, are based on notes from McQueen Parfum ― the high-end scent made from night-blooming flowers that launched in 2016 ― and have been given names such as “Celtic Rose”, “Blazing Lily” and “Luminous Orchid”.

Created by Coty olfactive consultant Pierre Aulas, the eight unique scents have been crafted to reflect the many facets of the “McQueen woman”. Each perfume will come packaged in a designer McQueen-branded bottle which resembles a polished gem in a variety of jewel tones, depending on its contents.

The outer packaging has likewise been fashioned to reflect the design of the original McQueen Parfum, with black embossed feathers on the boxes, which are edged in antiqued gold.

Following the initial pre-launch at Harrods, the niche McQueen Parfum eight-scent collection will be available worldwide starting September 1, with retailers including Printemps and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The collection will also be available on the Alexander McQueen website from September 2018 (via WWD). ― AFP